OMG — This Watercolor Sweater Is Marked Down to Only $9

We actually cannot believe how good Walmart’s fashion section is right now. We knew Walmart had some great pieces at low prices, but we didn’t realize we’d find our new, absolute favorite pieces on sale for under $10. This is actually wild. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we spotted this sweater!

This sweater was already a great deal at its full price, with a unique look that could give anyone heart eyes. But at 60% off, it’s under $10 now. And it’s still in stock in most sizes. And it has great reviews. We almost feel like we stumbled onto some kind of glorious mistake, but now that we’ve seen it, we’re not looking back!

Get the Dreamers by Debut Rainbow Marled Cardigan Sweater (originally $23) for just $9 at Walmart!

This cardigan is made of a super soft, marled fabric with a midweight feel. It has a relaxed fit, accentuated further by dropped shoulders and slouchy balloon sleeves. It also has an open front, leaving it button-free, and a ribbed trim. Our favorite part, however, is obviously the watercolor rainbow effect. Shoppers are comparing it to sherbet, which we love. So accurate!

These muted rainbow colors are exactly how you do bright and fun shades in the wintertime, though they’ll be stunning for spring as well. Want a moodier sunset vibe? Check out the Purple variation for sale on the same page for a similar vibe but with deeper tones!

Reviewers say they receive “so many compliments” on this sweater, which comes as no surprise as we know we would be gushing over someone wearing it IRL. They say it’s so high-quality and “gorgeous” that if they saw someone else wearing it, they “would have guessed [it] came from a boutique.” We agree! Shoppers also note how this piece is “incredibly soft” and “will match with a ton of things.” Sometimes, very colorful pieces can be hard to incorporate into outfits, but this one is designed just right where it can go with just about anything!

As you can see, this cardigan is great with a white top and blue jeans, or you could swap for a black top with grey jeans. Or red jeans. Or khaki pants. Or faux-leather leggings. Basically, anything goes here. Wear this sweater over a maxi dress with heels, or over a flowy romper with sneakers. Wear it with joggers and booties or rock it with a mini skirt and thigh-high socks!

Whatever you do, just make sure to grab this beautiful cardigan on sale while it’s still available for this mind-blowing price!

Not your style? Shop more from Dreamers by Debut here and shop more cardigan sweaters at Walmart here!

