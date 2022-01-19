This $200 Designer Faux-Fur Coat Is Available for Just $40 at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Question: Did you have any idea that Walmart was so stacked in the fashion department? Recently, we’ve been able to find amazing pieces from legitimately cool labels — and even high-end designer brands! There are plenty of places to go if you want to shop designer on a discount, but we would argue that you may potentially save the most at Walmart.

Want proof? Check out this amazing faux-fur coat from Badgely Mishka! We found it on sale for just $40, which is a fraction of its original nearly $200 price tag. Scoring this caliber of faux-fur luxury at this price point is nearly unheard of and almost hard to believe — but stick with Us. We’ll show you the ropes!

Get the Badgely Mischka Women’s Long Faux Fur Coat (originally $199) on sale for just $40 at Walmart!

Faux-fur materials have become seriously convincing in terms of both aesthetic and feel. They give shoppers a true fur experience, without the non-vegan nature and astronomical price tags. That said, if you want to cop a quality faux fur, you’re still going to end up shelling out big bucks. That’s why we were shocked when we found this amazing jacket on sale for a mere $40! This is a fashion-girl-on-a-budget’s style fantasy.

This jacket is made from 100% manmade materials, and shoppers can confirm that it’s just as soft and luxurious as it looks! It’s a mid-length coat that has a fuzzy fur exterior and comes fully lined so it’s easy to take on and off. It has large lapels on the neckline for a touch of extra drama and can be fastened with the hidden hook closures on the front of the coat.

You can score this jacket in three solid shades: Black, baby pink and chocolate brown. If you want an even more statement-making look, this same coat also comes in a snakeskin print that’s available in three hues as well! You can choose between classic brown, blue or grey in the print option, any of which would make a major fashion moment come to life. The one thing we can’t get over is the mere fact that we were able to find a coat like this one at this price. Our winter season will become much more stylish once this coat is in our closets!

