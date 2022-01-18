Tory Burch Has So Many Useful Totes and Bags on Sale — Our Top Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone out there prefers to carry around a large bag, but if you do keep a slew of essentials on deck at all times, today is your lucky day! Tory Burch has a variety of stunning XXL totes and purses on sale that we’re seriously obsessed with — and these bags are selling out fast. If you thrive with a big bag by your side or need something with plenty of room for work or a weekend trip, check out our top picks below before these deals are gone for good!

This Chic Canvas Tote

This satchel was made for the modern Mary Poppins! We adore its structured design and neutral color palette which complements any type of outfit, whether you’re in sweats running errands or in a pantsuit getting ready to head to the office.

Get the Walker Canvas Satchel (originally $498) on sale for just $349 at Tory Burch!

This Small Foldable Tote

Upgrade your everyday shopping tote style with this bag! You can collapse this bag and keep it folded in your purse to use whenever you might need it, be it while grocery shopping or carrying your heels after a long night out.

Get the Printed Small Tote Bag (originally $198) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch!

This Extra Large Oversized Tote

If you’re in need of a sleek tote that’s large and in charge, this is your best bet! The monochromatic black leather look is classic and timeless. This is the type of designer bag that we love investing in, as we know it will spark joy for years to come.

Get the McGraw Oversized Satchel (originally $628) on sale for just $439 at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Leather Satchel

This purse may be a smaller tote, but it still has enough space for all of your essentials! The interior has various sections so everything you’re carrying stays securely in place. This pale yellow color is an easy way to add a subtle touch of color to your outfit!

Get the McGraw Smooth Satchel (originally $578) on sale for just $349 at Tory Burch!

This Funky Plaid Tote

Give any look that you team this bag with a heavy dose of flair! We dig the plaid and matching burgundy leather accents that complete the aesthetic. We also know how roomy this tote bag is, which is ideal for the office or a winter weekend getaway!

Get the Ella Plaid Tote Bag (originally $298) on sale for just $209 at Tory Burch!

