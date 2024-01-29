Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

These days, every recipe seems to have an oven version and an air fryer version. Whether you’re trying to make french fries, bake brownies, cook chicken or even whip up fried rice, there’s an air fryer version for that! But one of the toughest things to perfect in the air fryer — or on the grill, in the oven or on the pan, for that matter — is meat.

If you’ve ever had a meat-cooking horror story (setting the salmon on fire, undercooking steaks for your dinner party, the like) and don’t want to stress about that ever again, meet the ChefMaker — otherwise known as the “kitchen appliance that does everything.” And by “does everything,” we actually mean “does everything perfectly.”

Get the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer on sale at Amazon!

This innovative machine utilizes food science and culinary expertise to make your cooking experience reliable and controlled, unlike an experimental group in a wacky experiment. Instead of worrying if your steak will actually be medium-rare or if your chicken will be crispy and roasted, all you have to think about is the seasoning. It’s truly a foolproof secret to wow your guests (and yourself!).

It uses water atomization to adjust the temperature and moisture, as well as convection to ensure even cooking — all automatically. A dual-sensing probe tracks temperature down to the degree, taking all the guesswork out of cooking your meat! The ChefMaker relies on a multi-stage process to first raise the temperature, achieve doneness, pre-sear and finally brown the meat — yielding a perfectly cooked meal every time.

You can choose from three different cooking modes, all of which boast unique features. Chef Mode offers more than 44 cooking programs tailored specifically to each ingredient. Simply season your ingredients, select the correct program and choose desired doneness — the machine will do the rest!

Classic Cook mode has all the features of a traditional air fryer, including air frying (of course), reheating, baking, roasting, toasting, defrosting and dehydrating. The final mode, Probe Cook mode, is dedicated to precise control of food’s internal temperature to ensure your food is cooked to the desired level of doneness. It couldn’t be easier to use!

Related: I Can't Wait to Try the Bestselling 'Holy Grail of Running Headphones' Maybe it was a rough day at the office — you left your lunch at home, gave an underwhelming presentation and experienced perpetual tech issues — and it’s time to blow off some steam. You work up the motivation to throw on a pair of leggings, lace up your running shoes and head out the […]

In addition to the technicalities, there’s an app with recipes, step-by-step tutorials, video guided recipes and cooking process updates — as well as a 4.3-inch screen for a peak user-friendly experience. Trust Us, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to use this machine!

“It’s no joke that this machine cooks like a chef,” according to one reviewer. “This appliance is one of the most versatile I’ve had. The app from Dreo also adds a bunch more recipes to try, they are simple, less time-consuming, and come with step-by-step videos so it’s impossible to get it wrong.” Another describes it as almost “guaranteed” your dish comes out better than when you cook on a stove “unless you’re a professional chef.”

Plus, the ChefMaker comes equipped with everything you’ll need: a cooking tray, grilling rack, cook and marinade guide and a cooking probe. There’s even an online community to share recipes and tips! You’ll be ready to cook meals you were previously intimidated to make, and delight everyone in your home in the process. Steakhouse-quality ribeye, anyone?

See it: Get the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer on sale at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us