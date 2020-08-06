Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever find just the thing you’re looking for after searching for what feels like forever — only to realize that it doesn’t come in the color you want? It’s one of the most infuriating things as a shopper, online or not. Take a handbag, for example. It’s something you’ll use pretty much every day of your life, so you really don’t want to have to settle when it comes to the basics like color, shape and size. And so the search continues…

Sound like you? Then you’re really going to love this. See, we get excited when we see more than five colors available for a piece we like. But this faux-leather bag from Amazon? You have nearly 100 options, and we’re not exaggerating here. It’s not hard to see why this bag is a number one bestseller with tons and tons of glowing reviews. You’ll find so many different colors and even multiple versions of the same type of color. There’s even a clear version!

Get the Dreubea Soft Faux-Leather Tote Shoulder Bag (originally $31) now starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

How sweet is that sale price? Under $15 for a bag so beloved by other shoppers? Now that is what we call a serious deal. This tote might just be the affordable find of the century. It’s the perfect size to carry around all of your everyday belongings plus some much-wanted extras, and its shell is soft and malleable, so you’ll be able to fit more inside than you might with a more structured bag.

This bag has two top handles and can be worn over your shoulder or on the crook of your arm. Hanging off one of the handles is a chic tassel. Another accent you’ll find is the metallic, magnetic button closure. Open it up to reveal what’s inside!

Of course, you’ll just end up finding whatever you’re storing inside, but underneath that is a spacious main compartment, plus a side pocket on one of the walls so you can keep a few smaller things separated and easy to grab, such as keys, lip balm or a travel-sized perfume.

The only actual issue we can think of with this bag is that you might honestly have trouble narrowing the colors down and finding just one to buy. But hey, it’s fine if you end up picking up a few. The price is so good, you might as well!

