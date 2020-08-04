These Loose-Fit Yoga Pants Are Practically Made for Napping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yoga pants are practically a part of Us at this point. They’re an integral part of not only our wardrobe, but our soul. That’s honestly how we feel, and we know most people out there are on the same page. Our only issue? Sometimes they’re just a little too tight. When we’re doing restorative yoga or trying to relax on the couch, we often want something a little softer, a little looser grazing our legs and stomach — but cuter than pajama pants. And that’s exactly what we have here!

These yoga pants are changing the game. Yoga pants don’t have to be synonymous with leggings. They often are, but in this case, they’re a whole new ballgame. These pants are loose, flowy and fun, and we’re actually super excited to take a nap in them. Is that weird? Don’t care!

Get the fitglam Lounge Loose High Waist Yoga Pants starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants are made of a soft, stretchy, skin-friendly material that almost has a silky fluidity to it. Definitely no compression going on here. Sometimes you just don’t need it! These pants aren’t totally shapeless though. They have an elastic, sewn waistband that won’t twist out of place and an adjustable drawstring to go along with it, allowing you to cinch in when you want to. And hey, the wide leg look is totally in right now!

These cozy, breathable pants already sounded great to Us, but we were more than happy to discover yet another great feature: on-seam pockets! Yet another win that you don’t usually experience with typical yoga pants!

Get the fitglam Lounge Loose High Waist Yoga Pants starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

These fitglam pants are currently available in eight colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Burgundy, Grey, Navy, Olive and Dark Grey. If you want something on the brighter side to fit the summer season (or just your personal taste), we definitely recommend checking out the Blue. Everything else is more muted, but we’re fans of that. More opportunity to play around with your sports bras or comfy tees!

It’s obviously recommended that you wear these pants for exercises like yoga or pilates, or for some sweet snoozing, but they’re cute enough to wear out and about too, so don’t hold back. Try them with a crop top and sneakers, or even a knit sweater and moccasins or outdoor slippers. So cute, so cozy, so…needs to be in our shopping cart right now!

Get the fitglam Lounge Loose High Waist Yoga Pants starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from fitglam here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!