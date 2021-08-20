This Cryo Tool Is Just Like What Drew Barrymore Uses to Get Rid of Puffiness

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Drew Barrymore has made a true name for herself in the beauty industry. On top of founding her own successful makeup line Flower Beauty, she also started a series on her Instagram where she provides her top product recommendations to her followers.

She’s even taken that social media success and incorporated it into her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in a segment called Drew’s Doggy Bag! We can’t get enough of her beauty advice, and one of her most interesting recommendations include cryo freeze tools. They may be unfamiliar to the average shopper, but she swears that they are an essential part of her morning routine!

Get the pfefe Ice Globes Facial Skin Care Freeze Tools for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

The specific set that the 46-year-old actress and mogul shouts out costs a whopping $130, which is pretty pricey. We knew that there had to be a more affordable option out there, so we found this set from pfefe that costs just $20! The two are similar in appearance, and judging by the reviews, may get you the same effects.

These stainless steel spheres are stored in your freezer overnight so that they’re ready for use in the morning. When you wake up, you can use these to massage your face and give your skin a cooling sensation that feels amazing and will surely help you wake up! It’s meant to deal with any type of puffiness and fatigue, and help soothe your skin — which is seriously relaxing.

Get the pfefe Ice Globes Facial Skin Care Freeze Tools for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can use these tools in the morning to help calm your skin, which Barrymore says she does after a night of indulging in delicious Chinese food — too relatable! We also imagine that the cooling sensation would feel fantastic after a late night on the town or when your skin simply needs a little pick-me-up.

We’ve never been disappointed by the products that Barrymore has suggested in the past, and while the more affordable tools we found aren’t the exact ones she mentioned on her show, we think they may be a fantastic addition to your regimen!

See it: Get the pfefe Ice Globes Facial Skin Care Freeze Tools for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from pfefe and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!