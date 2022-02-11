Duchess Kate Stepped Out for a Shopping Trip in These Chic Chelsea Boots

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we obviously love the idea of vegan shoes and have owned many ourselves, the quality is sometimes lacking. While with real leather, you know you’re getting just that — real leather — vegan leather can take many forms and be made of different types of materials. We’ve tried some shoes that simply look cheap, feel cheap and even leave our feet seriously sweating.

That’s why we’re so excited when we find a vegan shoe that’s just as good as its real leather alternative, if not better. If actual royalty is choosing to wear it, after all, we know it can’t really get any better than that. Hence why we’re currently obsessed with these vegan Chelsea boots Duchess Kate recently wore!

Get the Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea Boots for $199.95 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Kate was spotted on January 27 leaving department store Peter Jones in Sloane Square in Chelsea, London (see here). She carried a large fabric shopping bag and wore a grey cable-knit Ralph Lauren sweater, blue jeans, a long coat, a face mask and a pair of dark brown booties. Her shoes were quickly identified as the Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea boots, which we promptly found still available at Zappos!

These pull-on booties, also available in black, not only have the stretchy side goring you can expect on all Chelsea boots, but also logo pull-loops on both the front and back of the ankle for an even easier on and off (and extra style points). They have a rounded toe, a sleek vegan leather upper, a smooth lining and a removable insole. At the bottom you’ll find the durable outsole outfitted with tread for traction!

Get the Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea Boots for $199.95 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Reviewers agree that they’re “so happy to have a vegan version” of these iconic boots. Multiple also say they’ve been wearing them “every day, all day” since receiving them. They note how nice they are to wear too, saying they “often have trouble finding comfortable shoes, but [they] couldn’t be happier with these”!

For a fashionable closet, Chelsea boots will always be one of our first recommendations. We know we’re never without at least one pair! They simply elevate any look — even when you’re wearing something as simple as skinny blue jeans, as Kate demonstrated. We love how these Blundstone boots almost have a slight ruggedness to them but would also be totally cute paired up with a pretty dress. They just work. And you don’t have to deal with any laces, zippers or buckles, which is obviously a big plus!

The future of vegan shoes is here with Blundstone, and the Duchess of Cambridge just proved it. Now all we need is a trip to London so we can really shop like her!

Get the Blundstone Original Vegan Chelsea Boots for $199.95 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Blundstone here and check out more boots at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!