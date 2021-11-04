Channel Duchess Kate’s Gold Huggie Earrings Look Starting at $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Duchess Kate truly never misses a beat when it comes to her everyday style. As a prominent member of the British royal family, she certainly understands the assignment. Her looks are consistently classic — whether she’s keeping it casual or attending a grand event, and that’s exactly why we love drawing inspiration from her.
One accessory trend she’s recently leaned into? Huggie hoop earrings, which are must-haves for any jewelry fan! The particular style she wore featured a chain link detail, so we immediately set out on a mission to replicate her dainty jewelry look. We happened to find a variety of earrings inspired by her aesthetic, with some costing as little as $13! Ready to shop? Check out our picks and get the look below!
Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings Inspired by Kate Middleton’s Pair:
- This pair of earrings from Mevecco may be the most spot-on pair in comparison to the huggies that Duchess Kate wore! The type of chain style is nearly identical, and they both have a similar size — just $13 on Amazon!
- These earrings from Stone and Strand also have a chain style, but they’re even more delicate when compared to Duchess Kate’s earrings. The chains are thin and wrap closely around the ear lobe — available at Nordstrom!
- Chunky huggie hoops are another trend that we absolutely adore, and it doesn’t get better than this pair from LANE WOODS! They have a thicker design which makes them stand out, so if you want a pair of smaller earrings to make a statement, these are for you — just $13 on Amazon!
- Huggie earring packs are always an excellent value, and this gold set from ALEXCRAFT is no exception! It includes one traditional pair of dainty hoops, one crystal encrusted pair and one twisty pair. Wear them alone or together if you have multiple piercings — just $12 on Amazon!
- These huggie hoops from BaubleBar have tiny pearls that extend all the way around the earrings, and they’re certainly fit for a royal — or any other shopper out there! Pearl is a timeless stone that exudes effortless elegance, and we’re completely obsessed with how it’s featured throughout these earrings!
- If you’re in the market for a bolder huggie that makes a serious splash, this pair from BEN ONI may be the one for you! They nail the chain look by using a combination of circular and baguette crystals. These are extra sparkly and extra special — available at Macy’s!
- Many of the twisty huggie hoops are chunky, so we wanted to find a more delicate pair — just like this one from Shashi! The metal is thin and looks dazzling on the ear, plus we think these are an elegant gift idea for the holidays — available from Saks Fifth Avenue!
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!