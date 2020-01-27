Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to athletic sneakers, there are a few brands that immediately pop into everyone’s mind — Adidas being one of them. Whether you’re a big runner or just love the athleisure trend to bits (as we do), Adidas isn’t only functional, but fashionable — its iconic logo attracting compliments from everyone around!

In fact, Adidas sneakers are such essentials that even Meghan Markle is a fan. She wore a pair last year while she was in New York for her baby shower! Pregnancy can be rough on feet, which is how we know these must be the best of the best when it comes to comfort and support. That’s why we’re grabbing a pair, for sure!

Markle was all bundled up when she wore her Ultraboost sneakers in February, wearing a coat and carrying a bag from Cuyana (she loves that brand too!). She wore them in black, but there are 12 colors available, so check all of these beauties out. Shoppers say they’re “the best shoes on the market.” That explains why there are over 50 ratings with not one lower than three stars!

These lace-up sneakers are designed to help you run better, hence why they’re “extremely comfortable” right out of the box. One shopper said they offer “the perfect amount of love and support [their] heel needs in life.” They can thank the FITCOUNTER molded heel for that, allowing for optimal movement of the Achilles tendon!

These flexible sneakers have a Primeknit 360 upper that wraps the foot for a sock-like fit, the collar rising higher in the front and back for snug support. There’s also a mid-foot cage adorning the upper that not only adds structure, but just looks super cool — which is always important to Us!

Your feet will basically feel like they’re walking on air in these shoes, with the removable foam insole and the Ultracushioned boost midsole essentially creating little beds for your soles. They won’t make your feet tired the way our real beds do though. Along with the grippy rubber outsole, they may even lead to “increased energy underfoot”!

Shoppers say these Ultraboost running sneakers are “worth every penny.” We believe it’s important to make an investment on something as important as a great pair of sneakers, especially when they’ll last and last. And even more especially when Markle is wearing them!

Wear these shoes with some super comfy leggings and an oversized sweater to slay every day for the rest of winter and into early spring. Come summer, simply switch to shorts and a tank top. Don’t forget you can always wear these sneakers with jeans or maybe a cotton LBD too! Go for it!

