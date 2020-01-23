The Everlane Leggings With a 33,000-Person Waitlist Are Finally Here

You know when everything a brand puts out is absolutely perfect, but it just doesn’t sell that one thing you’re missing? Not just something you’d like to have either, but something you would use all the time. You know it would be flawless — but it just hasn’t quite come into existence yet. So you wait. And wait. And wait.

Yeah, that whole waiting game? We’re over it, and so is Everlane. That’s why the brand just launched its new leggings — after building up a waitlist of 33,000 shoppers in just a week after they were announced!

Get The Perform Legging (traditional retail: $90) for just $58 at Everlane!

There’s a good chance the first round of these leggings will sell out super fast, especially when you consider that waitlist. They’re even already collecting glowing reviews! Shoppers say they’re the “softest leggings ever” and that “the fabric feels luxurious.” The fit is “really flattering” too. It immediately became clear to them how “comfortable and versatile” these leggings are, and they are definitely planning on wearing them everywhere, from the gym to the grocery store!

The best part about the soft Italian fabric of these pants is that it’s eco-friendly. It’s actually comprised of 58% recycled nylon and is dyed at a Bluesign-certified facility, which means no harmful chemicals were involved in the process. Everlane’s focus on sustainability is one we endlessly appreciate, and that theme continues with these Perform Leggings!

These leggings rise high up to the natural waist, with a wide waistband and lightweight compression to keep us looking and feeling our best. They’re made with minimal seams too, helping us to avoid irritation, chafing or discomfort when lying back on our yoga mat, for example. They’re also sweat-wicking, so don’t be afraid to go hard in them, no matter where you are. The interior front pocket fits cards and keys easily, so feel free to take your workout outside!

The Perform Leggings only become more and more incredible once you hear about your options. First of all they’re available in two lengths: Regular and Ankle. Second of all, both lengths come in four colors! There’s Black, which needs no description, Lichen, an earthy green, Ink Grey, which is sort of a deep slate shade, and Brandy Rose, a popping coral. We love all four, and let’s be honest, we need all four!

Want to know even more about these leggings? Everlane is totally transparent about everything, from materials, to labor, to transport, to the true cost and traditional retail price of every piece. That way we know we can always buy with confidence, knowing exactly what to expect. What we’re expecting this time? Perfection!

