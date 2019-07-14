



The easiest way to get rid of split ends is just to chop them off, right? But then when we inevitably get more split ends, what are we supposed to do — just keep chopping our hair off until we have none left? We’re not sure we’d go quite that far, but what if there were a way to get rid of them just as easily, all while maintaining your length?

There is a way, and it’s called the Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense with Irisome Thick Hair Mask! This Parisian hair mask is not only a winner among shoppers but also among royalty. That’s right, Duchess Meghan herself is even a fan!

See it: Get the Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense with Irisome Thick Hair Mask starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2019, but are subject to change.

In an interview with Beauty Banter back in her television days of playing Rachel Zane on Suits, Duchess Meghan dished on all of her beauty secrets, from skincare to body care and hair care! She specifically named the Kérastase Masquintense line, saying she would use it “religiously” to keep her gorgeously thick head of hair smooth and healthy!

Shoppers love how they saw instant results with this treatment as soon as they used it and didn’t have to wait weeks until their hair finally began to transform. After just one use, their locks became silky smooth and shockingly shiny! Many were also blown away by how their split ends seemingly disappeared and they were only left with the softest strands of their life. No frizz, either! Some shoppers were totally wowed by how this treatment healed heat tool damage, while others revealed that since they started using it, they’ve ditched their heat tools completely! A hair saver and a time saver? We’re in.

The buttery formula of this award-winning, super-concentrated hair mask is packed full of nutrients. It contains iris rhizome extract, which is rich in antioxidants to protect hair against environmental damage. It also features a blend of glucose, protein and lipids to “internally replenish” dry hair, while externally, the creamy formula coats the hair from root to tip to soften it without weighing it down! Hello, luscious volume!

To use this sulfate-free hair treatment, apply a quarter-size amount from mid-lengths to ends of damp hair after shampooing and rinsing. Massage into hair, and rinse after five to 10 minutes! We may feel our dry and sensitized hair has completely transformed even before it dries!

We can either grab one of these hair masks to start, or we can go for a bundle and grab a pack of two or three! It’s on Amazon Prime, so if we’re signed up, we can have whichever option we choose in just a couple of days at no shipping cost! Healthy, soft hair is that close and all we need to do is add to cart! What are we waiting for? Let’s get shopping!

