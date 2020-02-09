Want Meghan Markle Hair? You’ll Need This Leave-In Smoothing Treatment

From acting on Suits, to fulfilling royal engagements, to shaking things up in Canada, one thing has always been consistent in Meghan Markle‘s life: her fabulous hair. Like, has she had one flyaway in her entire life? Because we’re starting to doubt it. Her locks are always smooth, shiny and straight-up flawless!

Luckily for Us, Markle’s enviable hair isn’t purely genetic. There are some must-have products that have been key players in her hair journey, and celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers was kind enough to reveal them. She said that whenever Markle showed up to her salon for a full wash and blow-dry, she would always grab this smoothing treatment to perfect the glam!

Get the Kevin Murphy SMOOTH.AGAIN Anti-Frizz Treatment for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say they can’t live without this leave-in treatment. While they can only rate it out of five stars, they assure us that it truly deserves a 10 out of 10. It makes their hair silky soft, manageable and gorgeously shiny, and they only need a tiny amount to keep their frizz at bay. No more of that greasy helmet hair that comes with layering on lotions and sprays! Those with curly hair are especially praising this creamy treatment, saying that they’ll only let their hair air-dry if they have a bottle ready to go!

This Kevin Murphy treatment is packed with impressive ingredients. Helichrysum italicum extract may repair hair, while orchid and lotus flower extracts may leave strands nourished and supple. There’s also a blend of six Australian fruit extracts to keep hair on point even in harsh climate conditions. This antioxidant-rich cream also acts as a heat protectant against the harsh conditions of your hair dryer!

This smoothing lotion is free of sulfates and parabens, so there’s no need to fear about it causing any damage. It’s cruelty-free too, so it’s truly safe all around. Anyone can give it a try, but it’s especially recommended for those with thick, coarse or unruly hair. Just apply to towel-dried hair after a shower and style accordingly!

We can only predict that Markle’s hair will continue to impress Us for years to come, regardless of which country she’s in, but we know that yours is sure to impress if you have this treatment by your side. Maybe by this time next year, we’ll even be writing articles about your hair instead!

