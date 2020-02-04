This Gentle 3-Minute Peel Is a Meghan Markle Skincare Favorite

Though Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, she definitely still shines like a princess! Her complexion is serious #goals and we’re all eager to know what products she uses to achieve her stunning, glowing skin.

Though we’re patiently waiting for the former Suits actress to reveal her full beauty routine in a Vogue video (we can dream…), she’s luckily shared a number of her favorite products throughout the years. And one of those just so happens to be this quick and gentle peel that’s perfect for anyone with sensitive skin!

Get the Real Chemistry Deluxe Luminous 3 Minute Peel, 1.7 Fl Oz for $48, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Real Chemistry Deluxe Luminous 3 Minute Peel is a powerful product that packs a major punch — but without the harsh side effects that other at-home chemical peels might have on your skin. It can help buff off dead skin to reveal a youthful and radiant complexion — without the addition of acids or abrasive ingredients.

This formula is meant to be used one a week, but is also gentle enough to be used more frequently depending on what your skin needs. This mighty peel is designed to bind with epidermal proteins when activated with water. Those proteins (a.k.a. dead skin cells) are listed and buffed away and make your skin look more supple and glowing.

Markle included this chemical peel when she curated her very own Birchbox deluxe product sample package, so we know that it’s one of her favorites. Judging by how beautiful Markle’s skin is, we definitely know that it works!

Reviewers are also loving this Real Chemistry peel, saying that they feel “very passionate” about it and its effects. One reviewer was “instantly sold” on this peel after discovering that it “doesn’t irritate [their] easily angered skin at all.” They added that this product is definitely “worth the money” and that it’s become a permanent part of their skincare regimen. Stunning skin that’s fit for a royal can be just a quick three minutes away with the help of this chemical peel — try it our for yourself!

