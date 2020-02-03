Do you suffer from excessive frizziness when it’s hot and humid outside? Join the club! It’s one of the most annoying things that so many of Us have to deal with on a regular basis — especially in the summertime.

Before we know it, we’re going to be in the thick of spring — with the best season of the year just around the corner! It’s never too early to start planning ahead, and this frizz-eliminating spray will ensure that you’ll have the best summer ever (as far as your tresses are concerned, at least)!

Get the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re officially naming the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray a must-have product. It has the power to fully protect your hair from frizz on even the stickiest of days. This is ideal if your hair doesn’t agree with certain climates, or if color-processing treatments are taking a toll. When you dye your hair, the chemicals used can make your follicles more porous — which causes your hair to become increasingly exposed to unwanted moisture. That’s how frizz is born!

What this spray does is create a cloak so that frizzing simply doesn’t happen. It seals your strands and leaves your locks looking smooth and sleek for up to three days. The product stays in your hair even if you wash with shampoo, which is amazing! This formula is seriously next level.

Get the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This COLOR WOW product is activated through heat and keeps your hair looking luscious and stunning. After your regular shampoo and conditioner routine, all you have to do is spray the product liberally and evenly on damp towel-dried hair and blow dry it section by section with your preferred brush. When it’s completely dry, you’re good to go and enjoy your results through two or three more washes.

The COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray was named as an Allure Best of Beauty award winner in 2017, and countless reviewers are raving about just how well it works. Users say that they have “great successful” after using this and that it’s a “magic” product, adding that this gives their hair “amazing salon-looking results!” The key is knowing your way around a blow dryer. If you’ve perfected the blow-drying process, then you’ll never have to deal with terrible frizzing again once you have this COLOR WOW spray on hand!

See it: Get the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from COLOR WOW and shop all of the luxury beauty available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!