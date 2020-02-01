Luxury Barbour Coats Are Up to 50% Off Right Now at Bloomingdale’s

What’s not to love about an awesome designer sale? There’s just something so thrilling about the hunt for a major discount. We could easily spend hours and hours scouring the internet to score the best items at unbelievable prices. And if we’re being honest, we secretly love to gloat about successful shopping endeavors to our friends!

But we have to keep it real here — a lot of Us have full-time jobs to tend to and other obligations that cut into our online shopping habits. And that’s exactly when the Shop With Us team can lend you a helping hand. To that note, we’ve recently come across a number of Barbour jackets that are up for grabs at Bloomingdale’s. You can even manage to bank one of these stunning designer coats for 50% off, which is absolutely incredible! Check them out below and take your pick — we’re sure you’ll become obsessed with any of these choices.

This Classic Raincoat

This longline coat can help protect you from wet weather in style. It has a timeless point collar and button closures down the front, which are concealed with a clever flap when closed. It’s a sleek silhouette that can definitely complement any existing wardrobe and fit nearly everyone’s style. Just because the weather outside is less than fabulous doesn’t mean that you can’t look fabulous!

Get the Barbour Peggy Rain Jacket (originally $375) on sale for just $263, available at Bloomingdale’s!

This Adorable Plaid Jacket

This oversized plaid pattern is truly hard to resist. We love that this wool coat is longer to keep the lower half of our body extra warm on chilly days. It also has a stand-up collar that provides protection as well, which is accented with an adorable buckle detail. It has the Barbour logo stitched on the side of one of the pockets. This jacket also has button closures that are hidden away when you have it buttoned up. We can see ourselves rocking this amazing jacket all winter long!

Get the Barbour Seonaid Wool-Blend Plaid Coat (originally $525) on sale for just $368, available at Bloomingdale’s!

This Iconic Quilted Coat

One of the most popular styles of Barbour jackets are without a doubt the quilted ones. This version is particularly special because the diamond quilted stitching is utilized in multiple sizes, which gives this jacket some interesting texture that sets it apart. This coat was made exclusively for Bloomingdale’s, so you can’t find it anywhere else!

Get the Barbour Evie Quilted Jacket – 100% Exclusive (originally $350) on sale for just $175, available at Bloomingdale’s!

