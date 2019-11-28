We Never Knew We Could Glow Like Duchess Meghan — Until Now





We’ve always wondered if there is just something in the water at Buckingham Palace that somehow makes everyone’s skin glow so flawlessly. First we were amazed by Duchess Kate’s porcelain complexion, and since Duchess Meghan married into the family, we’ve been completely in awe of her smooth, dewy complexion!

Deep down, we always knew there was a more realistic answer to achieving royally radiant skin, but we just never knew exactly what that answer was. No matter how busy she is, Duchess Meghan always looks like she just stepped out of a facial — so what’s her secret? According to one of Hollywood’s top estheticians who’s long worked with the Duchess of Sussex, there’s one specific serum we need to emulate her glow!

Get the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum for just $75 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

Kate Somerville herself spoke to Life & Style about Duchess Meghan’s skin: “She’s been a client for a long time and that was really before she was the duchess, you know?” she began. “‘Cause she was part of Hollywood and we were part of her gorgeous team.” Somerville says the three most important steps to duchess-worthy skin are exfoliating, hydrating and moisturizing — and if we want to properly execute step two, we’ll need this serum!

This Quench serum is designed to go deeper than surface level, traveling deep into the skin and locking the moisture there. This may result in a minimization of fine lines and wrinkles, a more youthful, glowing complexion and silky-soft skin!

The powerful ingredients behind these benefits? First, there’s the unique HSC Complex, which may counteract environmental stressors to prevent future damage. This serum is also infused with lipids for increased elasticity and firmness, as well as vitamin A to stimulate the skin’s renewal process!

Reviewers love how this serum immediately makes their skin supple and soft, and that it moisturizes without leaving greasiness or a heavy feeling behind. They say it’s the best serum they’ve ever used. It’s easy to use too. Just apply one pump to a clean, dry face twice a day, massaging and patting in before following up with moisturizer. One shopper said they didn’t even need a full pump to cover their whole face and neck!

Having a serum like this is especially important with such cold weather ahead of us, so treat yourself this holiday season to the gift of glow!

