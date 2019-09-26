



Does anyone else wish they too could receive the royal treatment? Don’t we all? Many of Us spent our entire childhood dreaming of the day when we too would become a princess. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened — or at least, just not yet. We’re still searching for our very own Prince Charming and happily ever after, but want to know who isn’t? Duchess Meghan. She manifested her dreams into reality from day one — or from the moment she took a picture outside Buckingham Palace.

Sure, we may not all be an American turned British royal, but what we can be? Just as photogenic and camera-ready as Duchess Meghan is. How? Well, you’ve come to the right place to find out. We stumbled upon a Today article where her former makeup artist, Linda Sellers, broke down how we too can achieve that same “Markle Sparkle”! Even better? This product will have Us all glowing for under $40. Consider Us all in!

See it: Try the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer to get the Markle Sparkle too!

Starting at just $32 at Dermstore!

$37 + FREE SHIPPING at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26th, 2019, but are subject to change.

$38 at Nordstrom!

Duchess Meghan is glowing! Sure, part of that has to do with her “new mom” radiance and baby Archie, but that’s not the only reason. In fact, according to Sellers, there is one other secret weapon to her “always-camera-ready” look. And what is it? It’s the RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, and it’s spectacular.

According to her former makeup artist, it’s a “great cream highlight to use on the high cheekbone and nose.” Now, why is that? She continued, “It’s light and fresh,” which means it’s “easily buildable but never feels or looks too intense or heavy.” Can we all just pause for a second? Take that in. Does anyone hear what we’re hearing? Could it be? Music to our ears? It is!

We’re living for this luminizer! The non-greasy formula was good enough for Us, but even better is that it’s suitable for all skin types. One reviewer loved how it turned to “coconut oil” in its formula. It didn’t dry out her skin or irritate it later on, and the best part? Reviewers love how “sheer” and “luminous” it looks when applied directly to the skin.

This “cream product” is great on the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow or right under the eyebrow arch too. It will add definition to any of those targeted areas, and it can even work double duty to contour our face. We love how we can opt for this sun-kissed glow instead of a heavy bronzer to shape our cheekbones. Reviewers agree too, many of them loving how this highlighter could “achieve that dewy glow.” Who could blame them? With not one color up for grabs, but three, this luminizer isn’t just a want, but a need — and it’s Duchess Meghan-approved too!

