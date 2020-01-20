Here at Shop With Us, we can admit that we’re completely addicted to shoes. Shoes are at the top of our list of favorite items to shop for because we know that they’ll always fit — which is especially important at the start of a new year when there’s a ton of people working to improve their health and fitness.

If you’re not splurging on clothes because of how they might fit in a couple of months but still need your retail itch scratched, footwear is a fabulous option. With that in mind, we think that we’ve scored big with this pair available on Amazon now. Not only have they gotten so many rave reviews, they’re seriously affordable too!

Get the DUNION Women’s Armony Fashion Boot for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ankle boots are a classic shoe, and we’re pretty obsessed with this version from DUNION. Everybody needs at least one pair of this type of boot in their wardrobes, but having more certainly wouldn’t hurt either! These ankle booties are definitely easy on the budget and come in a variety of different colors — twelve to be exact! You can go for a number of different faux-leather versions, or opt for a fabric pair, which is available in super fun prints.

Each pair of these boots are fashioned in a classic pointed-toe silhouette and have a double padded memory foam footbed that’s made for all-day comfort. The block heel measures about 3 1/2-inches high and has unique metal detailing on the inside, as well as at the top of the heel. If you don’t want to get the ankle version, these boots also come in two knee-high options — which is perfect if that look fits your style better!

Shoppers are buzzing that these shoes are true to size, and that overall, they’re an amazing purchase. One incredibly enthusiastic Amazon reviewer exclaimed that these ankle booties are “well-made, high quality, comfortable and super stylish,” adding that they’re “definitely ordering another pair!”

These boots can easily be styled to suit a number of different occasions, including a day at the workplace or a nice dinner out. Teamed with simple skinny jeans, tights and a cute skirt or with bare legs on a warm spring day, we’re confident that these boots will have you totally feeling yourself!

