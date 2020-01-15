Shop All of the ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Fashion Show Looks From Revolve!

The latest season of The Bachelor is in full swing, and this week we saw a group date that is probably every girl’s dream! Peter Weber took eight of his lovely hopefuls on the outing of a lifetime to the Revolve closet in Los Angeles, where they were instructed to create looks and put on a fashion show.

The winner of the catwalk competition would go on to score an entire wardrobe provided by Revolve, which includes all of the pieces that were presented on the runway. Sadly, not all of Us are lucky enough to have the opportunity to nab such an enviable clothing haul. But if you watched and fell in love with what the ladies put together, then you can shop everything right now on Revolve! Check out our five favorites that some of the contestants strutted their stuff in, and shop the entire collection!

Mykenna’s Single-Sleeve Top

We were instantly obsessed when we saw this glittery structured top that’s totally decked out in sequins galore! Mykenna decided to pair it with light wash distressed jeans and some heels, but it can also look great with high-waisted leather shorts or a skirt!

Get the Lovers + Friends Shaline Top for $198 from Revolve!

Hannah Ann’s Bright Tank

This neon pink is definitely an eye-catching piece, so we’re not surprised that Hannah Ann decided to wear it to stand out amongst the competition. She rocked it with a gold lamé mini skirt, but we think it looks incredible with a casual pair of boyfriend jeans.

Get the Lovers + Friends Rhode Cropped Cami Top for $138 from Revolve!

Lexi’s Sleek Blazer

This blazer is incredibly versatile and can be styled for tons of different occasions. Throw it over a crop top, some high-waisted shorts and knee-high boots like Lexi did for a night out with the girls, or with a simple tank and cigarette-leg pants for the office.

Get the Song of Style Savannah Blazer (originally $238) on sale for just $167 from Revolve!

Natasha’s Flowy Top

Boho-chic will seemingly never go out of style, and with festival season coming up we’re already thinking about the outfits we want to wear. Natasha stunned when she opened the Revolve show in this adorable front-tie top, and we were instantly obsessed!

Get the House of Harlow 1967 x REVOLVE Selena Top for $178 from Revolve!

Victoria F.’s Chic Coat

Who can forget the show-stopping moment when Victoria F. posed at the end of the runway in this sophisticated coat, only to reveal some sultry lingerie underneath? It was a major Carrie Bradshaw vibe — and while we won’t necessarily be copying that specific look, we can see ourselves rocking this coat out and about on chilly days.

Get the NBD Carlisle Trench Coat for $258 from Revolve!

Shopping for different styles? Check out all of the Revolve items featured on The Bachelor here!

