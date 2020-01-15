Madelaine Petsch’s Secret to Flawless Skin Lies in This Serum

Aside from experts directly involved with the beauty industry, there’s nobody that knows more about how to take care of their skin than celebrities. They spend hours of time on set and learn tips and tricks from the best of the best, which often means they have perfected their own regimens.

One celeb’s skin that we can’t get over belongs to Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch. The actress is always looking on point, be it when we’re watching her on the seriously popular series or on any red carpet she walks. She recently shared her intensely elaborate skincare and beauty routine on YouTube, and used this particular type of serum to achieve her flawless glow!

The stunning actress divulged her whopping 38-step beauty routine (yes, you heard that right!) to Vogue and revealed all of her secrets to her fans in the process. There are tons of serums on the market that target a variety of skin issues, and out of all of them Petsch said that she chooses to use a vitamin C serum in her day-to-day regimen. Though she didn’t specifically mention the exact one that she uses, our favorite one is the Obagi Professional-C Serum!

This powerful serum is one of Obagi’s bestselling products, with countless Dermstore shoppers awarding it five-star reviews. They call this serum “liquid gold” and say that they notice major differences in their skin within just a few days of use. It’s powered by a 20% potency of L-ascorbic acid, which is a form of vitamin C that can be applied topically onto the skin. This serum is meant to target dark spots, hyper-pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as give your skin the glow it deserves. It also protects against harmful UV rays, which can be detrimental to the skin if not shielded against.

This Obagi serum is safe to use every morning on cleansed skin — even if your complexion is sensitive. Many Dermstore reviewers report that they have noticed no adverse side-effects after daily use, which is amazing to hear. All you have to do if apply five-to-seven drops of it before you moisturize and put on makeup, and you’re good to go!

Whether you’re obsessed with her Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom or are simply fascinated by how impeccable she always seems to look, this tutorial from Petsch offered Us tons of insight into all of her secrets. So if you want to get one step closer to achieving her incredible glowing complexion, we highly suggest giving the Obagi Professional-C Serum a try!

