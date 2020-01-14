Remember summer? We know, it feels like so long ago — almost like we imagined it. Warm weather, flowers everywhere and our beautiful tan…gone (at least for another five months or so). We’d say rest in peace, but really, we just want it all back as soon as possible!

So maybe we can’t bring back beach weather or fields of blooming buds, but what we can bring back is that tan — yes, even in the middle of winter. Sure, we all know about tanning booths and lotions, but they can be a pain, wasting our time and often leaving us paler than ever or practically radiating orange. That’s why we’re going for something new — something nearly 1,000 reviewers say changed their lives!

Get the TanTowel Self-Tan Towelettes for just $20 at Amazon! Find more TanTowels for other skin tones here! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this is the only tanning product they’ve ever used that has actually made a difference on their super pale skin. Some lotions just don’t work, no matter how long you rub them in, but these towelettes change everything. They say using just one leaves them with a bronzy sun goddess vibe, and that they love how it’s so much cheaper and easier than a spray tan. It dries fast too — and smells amazing!

These award-winning towelettes are even cooler than we initially thought they would be. They’re actually infused with a clear formula that may work with the proteins and amino acids in your skin to develop a fabulous, sunless tan. Science! And that’s without the streaks, messiness or orange finishes. These towelettes are made of high-quality fiber too, with no dyes or stains involved!

To use this tanner, just apply the towelette to clean and dry skin all over your legs, arms, chest, stomach, etc. Color may appear within two to four hours and last up to a week! Want to go darker? Just reapply. It’s that easy. It’s great too, since it may also exfoliate and moisturize your skin as you use it!

There are 10 towelettes per pack, so get just one and you could be set for months at a time. You can even subscribe to make sure you’re never without it. Your skin is seriously going to love this almost as much as you will, so let’s get tanning, already!

