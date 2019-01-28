When it comes to our hair, the possibilities are endless. Whether it’s curled, crimped or clipped, the right style can instantly make any (and all) hair enthusiasts more confident, stylish and liberated. Suffice to say, it’s not only essential but crucial to have the basics down. Meaning? The right product to start off styling, which is the beloved blow-dryer.

But a great blowout is the most difficult to recreate. Without a state-of-the-art hair dryer, mastering the art of air drying is often impossible. Shoppers will unanimously agree we’re often left with lackluster results. The solution? An investment blow-dryer that will help achieve salon-worthy hair from the comfort of our own bathroom. And, we’re in luck, because we’ve found just that and it comes with one of our favorite haircare brands!

The Your Blow Out, Your Ouai Set by Dyson and OUAI, is the most perfect two-for-one package on the market. The special, limited-edition collaboration between Dyson and OUAI doesn’t just include the much-hyped, Supersonic Hair Dryer but three OUAI styling products.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is without a doubt the most hyped blow-dryers in the history of the internet. So much so, it was no surprise when it won Allure‘s 2017 Readers’ Choice Award and the Best of Beauty Award in both 2016 and 2017. It’s also Sephora’s bestselling product year after year.

But what exactly is this dryer of our dreams?

Designed by James Dyson, the supersonic hair dryer provides controlled, high-velocity airflow for ultra-fast drying for hair. While this helps to prevent heat damage, it also ultimately protects our hair’s natural shine. Ah-ma-zing!

Additionally, the supersonic hair dryer is not only protective but precise. The blow-dryer measures air temperature 20 times every second, to keep its temperature under control, which we can’t help but love! Gone are the days of overheated hair!

The only thing better than the heat controls? The design. The supersonic hair dryer is not only lightweight but balanced. Unlike most hair dryers which are big and bulky, this blow-dryer is designed with a sleeker concept in mind. The dryer’s motor is built into the handle which ultimately redistributes the hair dryer’s weight and essentially makes for a better shape. We’re certain all shoppers will be just as excited over the fact that with this blow-dryer, we can kiss goodbye to those unwanted arm workouts!

The dryer of our dreams is truly the gift that keeps on giving because not only did the shape and structure get upgraded, but the sound as well. The powerful, quiet motor is nearly soundproof in comparison to most other dryers. With three precise speed settings, it will keep up with even the most intermediate hair enthusiasts. Lastly, the dryers also feature an abundance of additional features and benefits which include magnetic attachments and frizz reductions!

Reviewers can’t stop raving about this product, but many note that practice makes perfect. It’s totally normal for this mighty and powerful hair dryer to feel a bit too forceful for the first-time and beginner users. Suffice to say, users looking to avoid their hair blowing every which way like the twister scene in The Wizard of Oz should opt for the nozzle feature. The nozzle, which clicks in place with the help of a magnet, will have leave users with a more focused steady stream of air.

Most amazing of all? Shoppers are in for a real two-for-one with this hair dryer. Not only does it include the over-hyped, blow-dryer but also includes products from the celebrity-favorite styling brand, OUAI.

OUAI is the brand behind A-list celebrities including (but not limited to) Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner. Celebrity hairstylist, and Kardashian-BFF, Jen Atkin, is the creator behind this cult-status line. OUAI (pronounced like “way”) is sulfate-free and employs smart keratin to repair and improve hair strength. Its styling products are designed to specifically nourish hair and bring out its natural beauty.

Suffice to say, users are in for a real treat that this set comes complete with three products from OUAI.

The products included? The 1.6-oz. travel-sized, OUAI Dry Texture Foam, which is designed to give a weightless texture foam for effortlessly chic, undone hair. This is ideal for those messy-but-perfect braids.

Similar to the dry texture foam, the second product is the full-size wave-spray. The weightless, textured mist gives effortlessly chic, undone hair. Gone are the days of our summertime sadness because shoppers can now achieve beachy waves, year-round!

Lastly, the kit includes the full-size OUAI Hair oil. The bottle is a multitasking oil that smoothes frizz and seals split ends for hair with a high-gloss, super-smooth finish. This is ideal when pairing with the nozzle attachment, for that oh-so-stylish, salon-worthy blowout!

We can go on and on about the magic of this heavenly hair dryer but don’t take our word, let reviewers do the talking. Reviewers can’t stop raving about how their hair feels great and looks like an expensive blowout after just one use of this set!

