Last-minute shoppers, it’s time to have a brief chat. This is a 100% judgment-free zone. Many of Us still have names of loved ones on our holiday gifting list that we haven’t checked off just yet. It’s completely understandable if you’re still browsing around. But if you’re in the market for a present that will arrive before Christmas, now is the time to add the final products to your cart. Amazon — no surprise here — has dozens of last-minute gifts which will arrive before the big day.

We searched around the trusted e-tailer and came across a viral gift which every hair enthusiast would love: a Dyson product! From the wet-to-dry AirStrait to the beloved Super Sonic, Dyson is known for creating instantly iconic hair tools which work across various hair types and textures. If this sounds like a gift which works well for you or someone on your list, breathe a little easier. If you order the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener today, it will arrive before Christmas!

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is a wireless heat tool which features flexing plates to shape the hair. The extra control allows users to achieve desired styles with less exposure to heat. The magic of this popular tool is an intelligent heat control feature which regulates the temperature to prevent users from exceeding their chosen temperature. Now, we’re well-aware this is a splurge — but if you’re looking to make someone’s entire year, this may be one of the best bets!

Get the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener for $499 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Hair styling days can actually be quite draining. This straightener is a hit with verified Amazon shoppers because it achieves straight and curled hairstyles without the risk of getting tangled up in a wire. “My hair feels healthy and looks amazing after using this straightener to straighten and curl my hair,” one shopper explained. “It’s easy to use, comes with a stand, and I love that it’s cordless so I don’t have to stand next to a plug.”

If the cost is stressing you out, according to another shopper, this straightener is “worth every penny.” The reviewer revealed that they wound up saving big after switching over to the Corrale. “This is crazy expensive, but if you flat iron your hair daily and/or go to the salon weekly, this paid my $ back in a month,” they revealed.

There’s no denying that Dyson products live up to the hype. Give the gift of perfectly styled hair this holiday season with the mega-popular Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener while you still can!

