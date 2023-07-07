Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prepping for Amazon Prime Day is a process! While it’s always exciting to snag steals on coveted goods, crossing items off your wish list before they sell out is stressful. Prime Day officially kicks off on July 11, but you can already score discounts before the digital festivities begin. Naturally, many shoppers seek out sales on expensive electronics (who doesn’t love a marked-down TV situation?), but don’t neglect your boudoir. Upgrade those tired bed pillows with new ones thanks to the biggest sale of the year!

Right now, early Prime Day deals are live, and the Pharmedoc Cooling Foam Pillow is 60% off. The popular product offers an orthopedic design ideal for back, side and stomach sleepers. The memory foam will conform to your body based on your sleep position and prevent uncomfortable pressure on your frame. Basically, this pillow allows you to fall asleep faster (to stay asleep for a longer period of time), wake up with no pain and feel rested — what’s better than that?

Get the Pharmedoc Cooling Foam Pillow (originally $60) for just $24 at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Friday, July 7, but are subject to change.

The Lilac Dreamer color (which is currently heavily discounted) will keep you cool throughout the night thanks to perforations and cooling gel throughout the pillow. The holes allow air to flow through to regulate your body temperature. The advanced cooling technology is a hit amongst shoppers who suffer from sleep difficulties. If you’re experiencing any back or neck pain, this pillow provides ample support and wont lose its form. Each purchase includes a Spandex pillow cover, ensuring soft stretchiness. The machine-washable layer can be swapped out, but is reportedly breathable.

Reviewers have praised this memory foam pillow, resulting in 2,300 five-star reviews at press time. Happy sleepers claim this pillow offers “great comfort and support” without “going flat” in the process. Best of all, they’re coming back for more — promising to “purchase another set” in the future. If you’re not familiar with the magic of memory foam, it’s time to get involved. These pillows reportedly “mold to your head” and “return to the original shape” when it’s time to make the bed. As this early Prime Day deal rings in under $25, there’s a good chance stock will fly off the virtual shelves — so invest in the best while the opportunity is available.

