Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Banana Republic Factory

By
Banana Republic Factory Sale
Banana Republic Factory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The official start of spring is less than one week away. We know — it’s wild! But it also means you should already have a game plan for your spring wardrobe. Whether you prefer frilly skirts or light outerwear, now is the time to find a deal on all of your essentials. Banana Republic Factory is known for designing price-conscious clothing that’s still fashionable and versatile, and the retailer is offering up to 50% off everything right now!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

Featuring dreamy dresses and breathable linen pieces, the sale has a piece for even the most discerning of shoppers. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Banana Republic Factory — read on to see our top picks!

One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress

Banana Republic Factory One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

This one-shoulder pleated midi dress is ideal for Easter or any other occasion — was $150, now just $90!

See it!

Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jean

Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jean
Banana Republic Factory

Nothing beats a tried and true classic — and these high-rise wide-leg trouser jeans will become your new closet staple — was $100, now just $60!

See it!

Halter-Neck Knit Maxi Dress

Banana Republic Factory Halter-Neck Knit Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

If you need an elevated dress for a formal moment, you should get this halter-neck knit maxi dress that offers plenty of flair and edge — was $110, now just $55!

See it!

Linen-Blend Palazzo Pant

Linen-Blend Palazzo Pant
Banana Republic Factory

These linen-blend palazzo pants are super wide-leg and will add a touch of volume to your spring get-ups— was $110, now just $66!

See it!

Related: 17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women

Oversized Trench Coat

Banana Republic Factory Oversized Trench Coat
Banana Republic Factory

With the weather transition often comes endless days of rain. Stay dry this spring with the help of this chic oversized trench coat — was $230, now just $115!

See it!

Linen-Blend Embroidered Top

Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Embroidered Top
Banana Republic Factory

Throw on this linen-blend embroidered top with jeans or shorts and a pair of sandals for a relaxed, casual vibe — was $95, now just $57!

See it!

Poplin Gathered Midi Dress

Poplin Gathered Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory

This poplin gathered midi dress has a fun print to liven up your spring attire — was $130, now just $78!

See it!

Pointelle Pullover Sweater

Banana Republic Factory Pointelle Pullover Sweater
Banana Republic Factory

For a cozy but breathable option, reach for this pullover sweater to help you warmly feel the breeze — was $90, no just $54!

See it!

Related: 10 Best Transitional Dresses for Larger Busts

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt

Deal of the Day

Steal Alert! This Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt Is a Rich Mom Staple View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!