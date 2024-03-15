8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Banana Republic Factory

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The official start of spring is less than one week away. We know — it’s wild! But it also means you should already have a game plan for your spring wardrobe. Whether you prefer frilly skirts or light outerwear, now is the time to find a deal on all of your essentials. Banana Republic Factory is known for designing price-conscious clothing that’s still fashionable and versatile, and the retailer is offering up to 50% off everything right now!
Featuring dreamy dresses and breathable linen pieces, the sale has a piece for even the most discerning of shoppers. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Banana Republic Factory — read on to see our top picks!
One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress
This one-shoulder pleated midi dress is ideal for Easter or any other occasion — was $150, now just $90!
Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Jean
Nothing beats a tried and true classic — and these high-rise wide-leg trouser jeans will become your new closet staple — was $100, now just $60!
Halter-Neck Knit Maxi Dress
If you need an elevated dress for a formal moment, you should get this halter-neck knit maxi dress that offers plenty of flair and edge — was $110, now just $55!
Linen-Blend Palazzo Pant
These linen-blend palazzo pants are super wide-leg and will add a touch of volume to your spring get-ups— was $110, now just $66!
Oversized Trench Coat
With the weather transition often comes endless days of rain. Stay dry this spring with the help of this chic oversized trench coat — was $230, now just $115!
Linen-Blend Embroidered Top
Throw on this linen-blend embroidered top with jeans or shorts and a pair of sandals for a relaxed, casual vibe — was $95, now just $57!
Poplin Gathered Midi Dress
This poplin gathered midi dress has a fun print to liven up your spring attire — was $130, now just $78!
Pointelle Pullover Sweater
For a cozy but breathable option, reach for this pullover sweater to help you warmly feel the breeze — was $90, no just $54!