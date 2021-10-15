Shake Up the Classic Leopard Look for Fall With This Unique Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all seen countless examples of leopard garments over the years. It’s consistently one of our favorite prints to rock! Leopard is timeless and will never go out of style — some of Us even swear it’s a neutral. But if you wear this popular print often enough, you might be itching to shake things up a little.

If you want to rock a leopard-print piece that’s a bit different, we’re currently swooning over this adorable sweater from EECOWISH! We haven’t seen leopard executed this way before, and we’re totally obsessed with the fresh and funky aesthetic.

Get the ECOWISH Women’s Long Sleeve Button Down Color Block Print Cardigan for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

This knit is a staple loose cardigan sweater with a low V-neckline and buttons running down the front. It’s an upgraded version of a traditional cardigan as it fits more oversized than most, and the sleeves are rendered in a loose lantern style that’s cinched in and cuffed to create a beautiful silhouette.

But the true star of the show here is the updated take on leopard print! The sweater is split into two parts, which is an incredibly trendy design element at the moment employed by designer labels like Vetements. One side features the large print in two different hues, and the other has the same print but with the shades done in reverse — which creates a color-block vibe that seriously stands out!

Another noteworthy detail we want to mention is the ribbing on the hem of this sweater. It follows the same alternating color scheme as the leopard print, which truly demonstrates the attention to detail here. All of these elements come together to create this must-have piece that may be unlike any other leopard garment on the market. You can currently take your pick from a slew of colorways — go for the muted grey sweater for maximum versatility, or pick up one of the brighter beauties to add some vibrant energy to your fall wardrobe. Spotted: your new favorite piece!

