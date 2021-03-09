This Affordable Crochet Dress Gives Off Major Free People Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Free People is arguably the top spot to shop if you’re looking for ethereal, bohemian styles. We could spend hours browsing through all of the clothing and accessories they have in stock — and the only thing that stops Us from adding everything to our cart and checking out is the brand’s pricing.

Free People isn’t the most wallet-friendly store around, which is why we love to find similar styles for much more affordable prices. A perfect example of a dress that serves up Free People vibes is this option from ECOWISH that we came across on Amazon!

Get the ECOWISH Women’s V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2021, but are subject to change.



While crochet lace dresses are incredibly popular these days, Free People helped put the vibe on the map. This fabulous frock from ECOWISH is one of Amazon’s most-loved items, and we think many shoppers were also likely on missions to find looks for less!

Seriously, how stunning is this dress? It has an ultra-cute babydoll aesthetic with a V-neckline that’s incredibly flattering. Plus, the loose fit and ruffle tiers on this dress are perfect for the easygoing spring and summer seasons. You can also pick up the crochet lace look in two different styles. One version has a see-through lace panel right underneath the bust, and the other has crochet lace on the top part of the over-lining.

In addition to how gorgeous these dresses are, the price is beyond intriguing! A boho-chic garment from a store like Free People would cost at least three times what you’ll pay for this dress, and shoppers claim that the quality is a “definite win” in their books. Any time we pick up something that looks way more expensive than it is, we consider it a major win too. Dreamy!

