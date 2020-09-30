Introducing an Affordable Wrap Dress You Can Wear in Every Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A year-round dress is hard to come by, but the Shop With Us team doesn’t stop until we make our fashion fantasies a reality! It’s nearly impossible to produce a garment that effortlessly blends into every season’s wardrobe, but we found one that may be up for the challenge.

Versatile dresses are a staple in all of our closets — and with good reason. All it takes are the right accessories and outerwear, and this wrap dress from ECOWISH can be in your outfit rotation no matter what the weather app says.

Get the ECOWISH Women's Bohemian Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve High Split Maxi Dress for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon!



This wrap dress is beyond elegant. It’s designed with timeless feminine features like the ruffled hem and tie closure. Any wrap dress aficionado knows that this is one of the most flattering silhouettes around. It accentuates the waist and makes your figure look extra streamlined — and who doesn’t want a little confidence boost?

This dress also includes bell sleeves that flare out, which provides even more of a romantic touch. As we’re in the start of fall and it’s still warm enough to wear a dress like this on its own, you can keep that carefree summer spirit alive through your outfit. If it’s a bit cooler out, all you need to do is throw on a leather jacket and you’re all set!

In terms of variety, we adore the different polka dot prints that this dress comes in — but there are plenty of other options. Between floral prints and geometric patterns, there’s a dress for everyone’s style personality — but they all have the same trademark fit. We’re instantly obsessed with this dress, and we can’t wait until it’s hanging in our closets!

