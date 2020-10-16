This Pleated Fall Skirt Comes Complete With Functional Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love to wear skirts all year long, but it’s essential to adjust the style to fit the season. In the fall, it’s all about the midi-length skirt — which is exactly what we’re shopping for right now.

There’s a lot out there, but we may have just come across the chicest autumn-appropriate skirt yet. Not only is this affordable option from Exlura absolutely adorable, it’s convenient — there are handy pockets included!

Get the Exlura Women’s High Waist Pleated Midi Maxi Swing Skirt with Pockets for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



We wish that pockets were included on every garment from dresses to sweatpants, and that’s precisely why we were instantly intrigued by this piece. This high-waisted pleated skirt has two hidden pockets on each side of the hips. These slots are ideal for storing small items that you need on a daily basis, such as lip gloss or a set of keys. They’re functional and fashionable, which is the dream team in our eyes. You can even snap a classic fall Instagram with your hand dipped into one of the pockets — it’s the perfect pose!

Best of all, this skirt is a breeze to slip on. There aren’t any zippers or buttons — just a stretchy elastic waist pant that you can pull on with ease. It’s pleated and flowy, which helps disguise the pockets and creates a flattering silhouette for multiple body types. This skirt will accentuate your waist without highlighting the tummy area, which shoppers absolutely adore!

Get the Exlura Women’s High Waist Pleated Midi Maxi Swing Skirt with Pockets for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

We’re partial to the polka dot print versions that this skirt comes in, but there are plenty of other choices currently available. Other top picks include leopard and snakeskin print, plus a navy and red floral print that’s bound to make a statement. With all these positive traits, it’s no wonder that Amazon shoppers are snapping this skirt up — we’re next!

See it: Get the Exlura Women’s High Waist Pleated Midi Maxi Swing Skirt with Pockets for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Exlura and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!