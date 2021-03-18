This Airy Blouse Is About to Take the Top Spot in Your Closet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there any feeling nicer than standing outside on a warm spring or early summer day, surrounded by nature with a clear, blue sky above you, closing your eyes and simply feeling the soft breeze brush against your skin? We feel calmer and more relaxed just thinking about it. Flowers have bloomed, schedule is cleared, responsibilities have vanished. Ahh.

The only thing that could make this scenario that much better? An outfit to fit the carefree vibe. Specifically, we want the sort of top that picks up that breeze and makes us feel like we could start to float away at any second, the wind beneath our fabric wings. This is exactly the type of top we’re talking about!

Get the Ecrocoo 3/4 Bell Sleeve V Neck Blouse for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

This lightweight and airy blouse is the first step to an easy-going, effortless spring and summer season. Its fluttery fabric is perfected with bell sleeves that almost look like little angel wings, plus a tie at the center of the hem. This top has a deep V-neckline, and you’ll also see a gorgeously embroidered trim on either side of that neckline, traveling down the torso to the knot of the tie. We just need a second to admire this beauty.

Okay, we’re back. The white version of this top is obviously a fantastic pick for sunny days when you want to stay cool and feel completely ethereal, but we’re just as into the vibes of the two other colors too: a soft sky blue and a deep black. You’ll also find plenty of other variations of this top on the Amazon page, some with buttons down the front, some with no tie, some with prints, some with a wrap effect and more!

This is the type of piece that’s very open to being dressed up or down with a ton of different styles and materials. Wear it with denim shorts and comfy sandals or grab a chiffon skirt to go full goddess. You could even make it work appropriate with trousers, loafers and a blazer hanging over your shoulders, or night-out appropriate with a pair of high-rise, faux-leather leggings and heeled booties. Seriously loving that look — and already coming up with more ideas in our head!

