These Lightweight Athletic Shorts Were Made for Every Workout Imaginable

Going for a run in the summer is a whole different ballgame. Back in the brisk spring days, throwing on a pair of leggings was a no-brainer — but who wants all of that extra fabric covering their legs when it’s a scorcher outside?

Unfortunately, standard workout gear isn’t always the best option for al fresco exercise — but this double-layered pair combines what we love about leggings with the loose coverage that shorts provide!

Get the EDENCOMERS Women Workout Running Shorts for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



Leggings are always ideal for workouts because of their ability to eliminate chafing. As many of Us know, this is a common issue come summertime. It’s extra sticky out, and we all want to avoid the prospect of getting an uncomfortable rash between our thighs. You can wear a pair of short leggings, but that look simply is not for everyone. If you desire a little extra coverage, these shorts will definitely do the trick!

They feature a skintight legging underneath, with a light mesh layer over the top to create the dream pair of workout shorts. They also have a wide waistband that can help conceal your tummy area for extra support. Amazon reviewers say that these shorts were designed to move with your body. They don’t “ride up” like other similar styles out there, and the quality exceeded expectations!

Some of the pairs even have a hidden pocket on the back of the waistband that can fit a number of different items. A debit card, house keys and even your phone can be tucked away discreetly. Shoppers are even comparing these shorts to a similar pair from Lululemon — but actually like these better!

The design of these shorts doesn’t just make them great for running. You can certainly bike in them, do some meditative yoga and even take a hiking trip. They are great for lounging around in on casual days, and you’ll get plenty of use out of them — just like the happy customers who have already received their orders!

