This Waffle Knit Top Is Leading the Oversized Fashion Movement

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know those days when it’s a little too warm for a sweater, but if you wear a regular long-sleeve tee, you’re ever so slightly too cold? You layer up, you take a layer off. You layer up, you take a layer off. Repeat until bedtime — though you’ll probably be pulling the blankets up only to kick them back off there too!

What you need is a piece that sits right in the middle. Something more substantial than a tee, but not something so warm, heavy or fuzzy that you’d call it a sweater. It needs to ride the line. But what does that look like? Well, we’re here to show you!

Get the EFAN Waffle Knit Oversized Pullover for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This hybrid top is the best of both worlds. It’s made of a super soft cotton blend and has a waffle knit texture that’s neither too heavy nor too light. Perfect for when the weather can’t make up its mind! Plus, when it does become undoubtedly cold, you can even layer it under an actual sweater!

This top has an oversized, drapey fit, which is completely on trend right now. This slouchiness is emphasized even further by the ultra-dropped shoulders of the long sleeves. Even the notched V-neckline tends to fall wide, leaving room for you to show off a pretty cami or bralette if you want to stick with straps. The entire look is enhanced even more thanks to the pocket at the chest and the splits at the sides of the hem!

Get the EFAN Waffle Knit Oversized Pullover for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater-top is currently available in 10 colors, so if you were hoping for something a little different from the photos we’re showing, you’ll definitely want to check out the other options on Amazon. We’re loving the variety, from simple shades like black, white and grey to more colorful varieties like mauve, orange and yellow!

This top is very simple to style. We’ve already presented you with the cami and bralette ideas, but when you get to your bottoms, you can play around. Use the oversized fit to your advantage, letting the fabric blouse over a fitted skirt or skinny jeans. You could even try wearing it over a unitard bodysuit or a tank dress. Try anything! Try everything! Just make sure to grab one first!

Get the EFAN Waffle Knit Oversized Pullover for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from EFAN here and other pullovers here! Don’t forget to shop through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!