



We’re constantly knocking things over in our medicine cabinet. It’s so annoying, but we’re not going to cut down our beauty routines just for the sake of saving space. If our products work, they work, and that’s that. Or is it? What if just one product could do everything five, or even more of our other products could do? But maybe even better?

It sounds like we’re speaking hypothetically, but the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream is the real deal. This healing balm seriously does it all. It’s actually hard to think of things that it can’t do. According to nearly 2,000 reviewers, it excels in every purpose, too, never performing at less than an A+ level. It even claims to have twice the power of conventional skin creams, but it’s not twice the price — not even close!

See it: Get the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream in three sizes starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are comparing this cream to heaven, only able to explain the results they’ve seen as miraculous. One said it’s helped to control their oily skin, and therefore their breakouts and blackheads, while another loves using it to add shine to their hair. Yes, this is the same product! Others mentioned how they love it for stretch marks, under-eye bags, scarring, bug bites, eczema and even strengthening their nails for that fresh-out-of-a-salon feeling! Don’t forget the feet too!

This cream is made of all-natural ingredients “derived only from living plants and organisms.” There are only six ingredients, so we know exactly what we’re using, and can trust that there are no fragrances, chemicals or unnatural preservatives added. Just olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly and bee propolis. If we thought bees were only good for tasty honey, we may end up ultra-pleasantly surprised by how good they can be for our skin and hair!

This cream lasts forever because we only need a little bit at a time. Just scoop a little out of the jar and warm it between your palms until it takes on an oily texture. Then massage it into skin, whether on face or body, or into hair, until it easily absorbs. Done! Repeat as necessary.

While this cream has existed for almost three decades, it actually goes back farther than that. According to Egyptian Magic, it may actually be the exact formula for the skin cream found in ancient Egyptian tombs! Okay, when a beauty trick has been around for that long, we know it must be something special!

This cream comes in three sizes, and we’re thinking it’s not a bad idea to grab a couple. One smaller one for our bag so we can do midday touchups, and a bigger one at home to use after showers and while relaxing, literally soaking the magic in. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to have our very own, because this cream is on Prime!

