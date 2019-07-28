Get a Year’s Supply of Our Favorite Gentle Shampoo in This Jumbo Bottle





Is your shampoo’s main focus cleaning your hair? It seems like a silly question. That’s the whole point of shampoos, duh! But while it may be the point, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the truth. There are so many shampoos out there masquerading as hair heroes that are ultimately trapping us in an endless cycle of bad hair days that will only get worse with time.

That’s why we like to keep it simple with the Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo. Many often misconstrue the word “simple” to mean that it doesn’t do much at all — that it’s a basic choice to turn to when we just need something quick or in case of a hair-mergency. That’s not the case at all here. Simple might be just what our hair has been hoping for. So let’s hook our hair up with the best!

See it: Get the Jumbo Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo for just $58 at Nordstrom! Check out the accompanying conditioner also on sale here!

This shampoo claims to gently cleanse all hair types, and that includes color-treated hair. By giving our hair a proper clean, this shampoo may also give our locks the body, shine and smoothness they’ve been missing, also helping our scalp recover from irritation and buildup!

Sometimes we want our hair to be perfect so badly that we end up using multiple products with special branding and benefits all at once. Whether they’re curl-enhancing, frizz-fighting, volumizing, split end-sealing or smoothing, they often end up weighing our hair down, leaving us with none of the benefits we were hoping for at all. A gentle shampoo may be all we need to reinvigorate our hair and see what it’s truly capable of!

Many shampoos basically act as a wax for our hair. They seem great at first, because our hair looks so shiny and new, but if it’s not clean, the short-term shine may lead to long-term damage. Whether it’s dryness, frizz, an irritated scalp or fading color, this may also lead to slowed hair growth or even hair falling out.

A gentle shampoo like this one claims to refresh and renew hair without stripping it, even if we wash it daily, though we’re advocates of waiting a couple of days between washes. Doing this may not only improve our hair health even more, but it will help this jumbo bottle last even longer, making the value of the deal seriously sweet!

Many often worry that a sulfate-free shampoo won’t lather in their hair. We get it; lathering feels great and helps us to literally see and feel our hair becoming clean. Not to fret, because this shampoo can be worked into a creamy lather for a salon-quality wash! Now if only we had a stylist to give us that heavenly scalp massage multiple times a week!

Shoppers say their hair loves this shampoo, and when paired with the conditioner, we have a can’t-lose combination. We’re only having good hair days from now on, forever, and that’s that!

