This Beach Dress Is the Easiest Way to Nail Carefree Summer Style

Beach outfits can take on various fashionable forms. Some style-setters love leaning into the boho look, while many embrace the Hamptons-chic vibe!

If an effortlessly elegant approach is what you’re all about, we found a classy swimsuit cover-up that you need to complete your summer look! This simple shirtdress has such a glamorous “I woke up like this” air about it that will instantly elevate your boardwalk basics.

Amazon reviewers say that these cover-ups from Ekouaer help create the “perfect beach outfit”! The dresses are light, loose and airy, and make a statement without trying too hard. They have long sleeves that roll up and button at the elbows for an oversized fit. The hem hits just above the knee at its longest point, and the sides curve up to resemble the bottom of a traditional button-down shirt.

The top of this shirtdress is collared and has an open deep-V neckline. Think about it: These are a dream for any upcoming summer vacation! Shoppers are already wearing them to the beach, pool and even out to dinner, so you know the obsession is real. These dresses are long enough to wear as an outfit on its own, but you may want to throw a pair of bike shorts on underneath for a little extra coverage.

You can buy this cover-up in a wide array of colors, plus a couple of different prints. The size range is amazing, and it’s available for all body types. These beach dresses go up to 3XL, and we always appreciate it when a garment is size-inclusive. We should all feel our best when it’s time to storm the shores! These cover-ups will pair well with any swimsuit that you have in your closet. They are classic, fashion-forward and versatile. Not only can you wear this to the beach or the pool this summer, we suggest pairing your new piece with a pair of leggings as the season winds down to score some extra use!

See it: Get the Ekouaer Women’s Swimsuit Beach Cover Up for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

