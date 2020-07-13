This Tummy Control Swimsuit Highlights All of Your Best Features

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One-pieces or bikinis? It’s a tough choice. A lot of people prefer bikinis because they feel like their figure is better accentuated, but many also find bikinis to be too revealing. One-pieces solve that problem, but the thing is, that extra coverage can often leave you looking shapeless!

So what if you could grab a one-piece that could actively highlight all of your best features, all while providing enough coverage to leave you feeling comfortable for some fun in the sun? Sounds like a plan to Us. That’s why one of our top picks for summer is this tummy control swimsuit from Iris & Lilly!

Get the Iris & Lilly Tummy Control/Shaping One Piece Bathing Suit starting at just $25 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Iris & Lilly is an Amazon brand with a focus on lingerie. We’ve always found that some of our most notable success with swimsuit shopping comes from exploring lingerie brands. Swimsuits and lingerie are very similar, so it makes sense that a lingerie brand would know exactly how to create a swim piece that supports, shapes and looks beautiful on the body!

This European-designed swimsuit has a sweetheart neckline with a twist of fabric in the center of the chest to further emphasize the shape. Below, you’ll find ruching at the stomach for a super flattering tummy control effect, all without the way-too-tight feel you’d expect from most shapewear!

This suit has adjustable straps that can be worn straight over the shoulders or unhooked and crossed over in the back to create an X. You can also leave the straps unhooked and tuck them into the front if you want to go for a strapless look. As for the bottom, you’ll find just a hint of cheekiness!

This bathing suit is currently available in five colors: Black, Green Khaki, Harmony Blue, Red and Tropical, a fun floral and leaf print. This suit is nice and affordable, so we’re definitely for the idea of grabbing a couple of colors, especially if you have multiple beach, lake or pool hangouts scheduled to round out the summer season!

For a piece that brings out your best angles while concealing any spots you’d rather keep hidden, it’s hard to do it any better than this Iris & Lilly suit. Grab yours today and start planning that next swim session!

