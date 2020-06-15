This Cozy Nightgown Can Totally Double as a Cute T-Shirt Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long, tiring day, with your face washed, your teeth brushed and your stomach full, it’s time to climb into bed to get a peaceful night’s sleep. But here’s the question: What are you wearing? No, seriously! Are you actually wearing a pair of pajamas or are you just wearing the same tee you wore out earlier that day?

Plenty of us tend to go to bed wearing our everyday clothes. It’s just easier. What it often results in, however, is stretched-out, faded fabric. It can also make a piece feel less special. You might think, “Well, if I’m wearing this to bed, it can’t be nice enough to wear out anymore.” That’s why it’s important to own pajamas. Not even a PJ set, really — just a nightgown!

Get the Ekouaer Short Sleeve Nightgown Raglan Sleepshirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Listen, we get it. Even if you do own a nightgown, sometimes the thought of changing into (or out of) it is simply tedious and exhausting. That’s why we’re making sure you’re only shopping nightgowns you can also wear out and about. This Ekouaer one can easily double as a T-shirt dress, so you can wear it whether you’re stepping out to grab the mail or heading for a hangout in the park with friends!

This pullover nightgown has a loose and relaxed fit, its material soft, stretchy and almost silky. It doesn’t feel heavy or look baggy. Its details are minimal, but they all count for so much. Take the scoop neckline with its contrast trim, matching the sleeves to give you that baseball tee effect, or the flowy hemline hitting above the knees!

Get the Ekouaer Short Sleeve Nightgown Raglan Sleepshirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s be real — we’re not all Sleeping Beauty. We tend to toss and turn throughout the night, or kick some covers off only to pull them up again, and repeat. That’s why we love having our legs free from the knees down. More movement, more breathability!

This sleepshirt comes in a bunch of different colors, and there are even a couple available with a graphic design. Panda, bulldog and Halloween lovers, you’re going to want to step right this way! Be sure to check them all out and grab your favorite before your size sells out!

Get the Ekouaer Short Sleeve Nightgown Raglan Sleepshirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Ekouaer here and shop more nightgowns and sleepshirts here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!