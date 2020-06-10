There Are Countless Ways to Wear This Luxuriously Soft Jersey Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One question: Do you own a do-it-all dress? Not just one that perfects all of your casual outfits or always looks stunning for nights out. We’re talking about one that does both…and more. A dress you can honestly wear every day and never stick out for being under or overdressed!

What we’re trying to say is, if we were cartoon characters who wore the same exact clothing every single episode, our pick to fill our animated closet would be this Daily Ritual dress from Amazon. Let’s not get hung up on hypotheticals though. This dress is real and ready to wear. Your own iconic fashion moment is just a “Buy Now” button away!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress for just $20 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Daily Ritual, which is an Amazon fashion brand, is known for its elevated basics, and this dress shows exactly how the concept is done. It has a midi length curved hem with short side slits, as well as a V-neckline and a sleeveless design. The fabric is one of the main stars, as it’s made of a crazy soft jersey material that drapes like a dream. Some shoppers are so overwhelmed by the softness they even want to buy an extra just to wear to sleep!

This is also the type of dress that falls just perfectly down the body so that you don’t need a belt for it to flatter your figure. It’s designed to hug what you want to accentuate and relax around other areas you would rather keep hidden. This is also just amazing for summer, since our waist honestly can get a little sweaty under some wider belts!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress for just $20 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

While we love this piece for summer, it’s a do-it-all dress, so you know it’s a must-have for the other seasons too. It’s such a perfect layering piece. Pair it with a denim jacket, a flowy duster, a cropped sweater or an accent scarf. Don’t forget it for nicer occasions too, such as date night. Just picture it with a block heel sandal and some layered chain necklaces, your hair pulled back Audrey Hepburn style. True elegance.

There are over 10 solid colors available of this dress, but don’t worry about having to pick just one. This is the type of piece you can own in more than one color thanks to its minimal, versatile design. And hey, that affordable price tag sure doesn’t hurt either!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress for just $20 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more elevated basics from Daily Ritual here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!