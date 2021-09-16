Reviewers Say This $13 Collagen Lifting Serum Is ‘Utterly Amazing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in the day, there simply weren’t as many skincare products on the market as there are now. Finding a regimen that works for Us has never been so accessible, but it’s hard to know where to start! There are so many products out there that can help you achieve the complexion of your dreams without breaking the bank, but you need to know where to look.

One of the best ways to keep your skin looking radiant is by incorporating collagen into your routine. Topical serums are a great way to amp up collagen levels that diminish as we get older, and according to reviews, this one from Elastalift is ideal if you’re looking for an affordable option!

Get the Elastalift Collagen Lifting, Plumping, & Firming Serum Anti-Aging Collagen Serum for prices starting at $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Collagen is what helps keep our skin looking tight and youthful, so as we gradually lose that over time, skin starts to sag and fine lines start to form. But when you can support your skin with a serum like this one, you might be able to slow down that process or potentially correct those imperfections!

Even after their first application, one reviewer said that the results they saw were “utterly amazing,” and we can’t even imagine how well it can work with continued and consistent use! We actually got some insight from a shopper who returned to give their one year update after trying other collagen serums. Despite searching far and wide for the next best thing, they “come back to this product” every time. They truly haven’t found anything better!

You can use this serum daily, applying it in the morning or at night. Either use it all over the face or just concentrate on the specific problem areas you want to target, such as the under-eye region, the forehead or wherever else! If you have existing wrinkles that you want to smooth out or are looking to take some preventative measures for the future, this serum should be on your radar. At this price point, we’re seriously intrigued!

