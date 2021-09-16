This $11 Hyaluronic Acid Serum May Cut Your Facial Bills in Half

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting a facial is an indulgence — and a pretty pricey one at that. Nothing can truly compare to receiving a skin treatment from a top professional, but there are products that can certainly come close.

One of the most talked-about ingredients in the skincare space is hyaluronic acid, and you can find it in pretty much every beloved anti-aging product. Although tons of treatments claim to offer similar results, we found a serum that’s making serious waves with shoppers — it’s even been deemed “aesthetician-approved” by self-proclaimed pros!

Get the InstaSkincare Hyaluronic Acid Pure Skincare Treatment for just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Interested? Here’s why we’re particularly intrigued by this serum from InstaSkincare: It’s powered by hyaluronic acid in its purest form. The ingredient is naturally found in the skin, but as we get older, we lose more and more hyaluronic acid and collagen — which is what leads to fine lines, wrinkles and skin sagging.

By applying this serum and boosting your skin’s hyaluronic acid count, you may notice a plumper, smoother and more youthful appearance with consistent use! Hyaluronic acid is an incredibly powerful moisturizing catalyst and it’s suitable for all skin types — whether you have oily, dry or combination skin. It may also make your pores less visible and help to calm down redness for a more even complexion.

This serum in particular boasts over 13,000 incredible reviews from shoppers, and one person who identifies a “licensed aesthetician” said that this their “new go-to” for an affordable “over-the-counter” hyaluronic acid treatment! Other reviewers called this treatment “magic in a bottle” and “the best anti-aging product” they have ever used. Sounds promising, right?

With these impressive testimonials and its majorly affordable price tag, we can’t imagine why anyone wouldn’t give this serum a shot! If you deal with common anti-aging issues or just want to get ahead of the curve to preserve your youthful skin, this may be a great product to add to your daily skincare routine. Sometimes, there’s no reason to shell out big bucks when you can treat yourself at home!

