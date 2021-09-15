This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!

Let’s put a stop to the cycle, shall we? We know we’d love nothing more. We’re just wasting our own time every day applying an eye product that simply does not yield results, so let’s try something that’s actually proven itself among real people. We’re talking about this REN cream!

Get the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream for just $49 at REN with free shipping!

Reviewers say this cream “will forever be in [their] skincare rotation,” even going as far as to call it a “lifesaver.” They say they’re “more than pleasantly surprised with this product” and that it has the “perfect texture,” along with being “insanely hydrating.” They also say it’s “one of the few that doesn’t irritate the sensitive skin around [their] eyes”!

This eye cream impressed participants in a consumer study evaluation too. 63 women and 14 men gave it a try, finding that it visibly reduced dark circles after just one week of use. This is thanks to the 95% natural-origin ingredients. This cream has bioactives aiming to brighten, hydrate and plump up skin. Its key ingredients are elderberry flower extract, which may neutralize free radicals and prevent dark circles and puffiness, along with glycogen, which may help skin retain moisture for a youthful, healthy appearance!

This is a water-in-oil cream, so it has an ultra-smooth texture that absorbs into skin with ease. It’s also fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free and the packaging is made with recycled plastic — and is recyclable. If you’re looking to shop more sustainably, this is a fantastic product to add to your shopping cart!

This product is designed to be used on just on your under-eye area, but also on your brow bone and even your eyelid to prevent sagging. The bottle may seem a little small at first, but the brand recommends splitting a rice grain-sized amount between two fingers to use it, so you don’t need much at all. Less is more! Lightly tap and massage it all over your eye area until it’s absorbed. All set. Goodbye, tired eyes!

Looking for something else? Shop other eye products here and check out all of REN’s current bestsellers here for more great finds!

