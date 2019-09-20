Shoppers Say This Reviving Eye Cream Beats Out Every High-End Brand





Does applying your eye cream every morning and night sort of just feel like… a waste of time? You keep applying because you know you’re supposed to and you hope you’ll notice a difference eventually, but deep in your heart you’re left thinking, “What’s the point?”

We’ve all been there. We know we’re not seeing results, but the thought of stopping makes us feel guilty, and we don’t want to waste time and money buying more and more products that will just end up being equally ineffective. That’s why we’re here to stop the cycle with an eye cream that will change everything!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Peptide⁴ Eye Recovery Cream (originally $49) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

This ELEMIS eye cream is truly a “first” in numerous ways for numerous reviewers. One said it was the first eye cream that actually delivered significant, noticeable results — and in such a short period of time. Another said it was the first eye cream they had used that eliminated all of the darkness in their under-eye area after just one use! Now we see why one reviewer even called this cream better than top brands including Perricone MD, Dior, Shiseido, Elizabeth Arden and other expensive treatments!

This cream claims to work 24/7 to revive, brighten, hydrate smooth and firm our entire delicate eye area. Is your lack of sleep showing on your face and your concealer just not cutting it? This cream may have us looking refreshed and revived even when we feel like we’re running on fumes. It claims to have a wonderful cooling effect too, so it may even help us feel more awake too!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Peptide⁴ Eye Recovery Cream (originally $49) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

This flower-powered formula offers the best of both worlds. All ELEMIS skincare is created through a “blend of science with the chemistry of nature,” so we know we’re well on our way to well-rested eyes. This cream contains star avensis oil and night scented stock oils with a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as Peptide⁴, a mix of four amino acids that may “help to support the skin’s processes for a revitalized and replenished appearance.” Take into account the hawkweed and daisy, too, and dark circles may start running for their lives before we even apply this cream!

Speaking of applying this cream, make sure to always start off with a clean and toned face. Then apply a bit of cream to your ring finger and gently pat it both under the eye and around the orbital area, making sure to hit the corners too to take care of stubborn crow’s feet!

When we use this cream consistently, morning and night, every day, our skin may become “synchronized,” learning to not only heal and become stronger, but to protect itself from future damage from free radicals or from when we get a little too heavy handed with our makeup brush. Ready for an eye cream that doesn’t feel like a waste of time? Who isn’t? Let’s get adding to that cart, already!

See it: Get the ELEMIS Peptide⁴ Eye Recovery Cream (originally $49) for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from ELEMIS here and other luxury skincare available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!