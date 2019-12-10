Smooth Out Any Rough, Cold-Weather Skin With This Dreamy Duo





The cold weather is upon Us — and we’re all suffering a little bit! From chapped lips to dry hands, it’s one skin-related issue after another. And the most unfortunate downside here? Those spring and summer months are unfathomably far away!

Here at Shop With Us, we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest finds — but unfortunately, many times they don’t live up to the hype. But in this case, there’s nothing to worry about. This dreamy duo is the key to surviving the winter!

Grab the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Perfect Duo Skincare Gift Set for $125 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2019, but are subject to change.

The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Perfect Duo Skincare Gift Set is the set everyone needs this season! Think of it as the bread and butter of the ELEMIS line — they’re the absolute essentials that will not only make our skin look good, but feel it too. How are we so sure? Let’s break it down one by one.

The first product within the set is the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Now, this is a complete game-changer. This powerful and effective cleanser will remove any dirt, makeup or residue from your face and will do so with a gentle formula. The cleansing balm will work miracles as it removes any trace of the daily grime. In turn, it will leave our skin looking and feeling nourished and refreshed.

The second item is the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream. With the cold season upon us, our skin is starting to lack moisture and hydration. Applying this cream will take care of that. This anti-aging powerhouse reportedly works almost instantly! It’s formulated with a powerful combination of Padina Pavonica and Ginkgo Biloba. It not only restores all of that much-needed hydration, but it works overtime to do things such as restore elasticity, improve suppleness and even firm and tone skin too!

We know, we know — this sounds a bit too good to be true. But after extensive research, it’s becoming more and more clear that it isn’t! Give yourself the gift you deserve this holiday season and provide your skin with its most radiant complexion yet! After all, the reviewers gave this set a five-star review, and they don’t mess around!

