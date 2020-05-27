This Lightweight Cardigan Is the Perfect Transitional Piece for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picture this: It’s a breezy afternoon in early June, and you can’t wait to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather — even if it’s just for a socially distanced walk. These days get Us so excited to dress up. While in-between seasons and transitional temps may seem intimidating, they are actually the best moments to flex your fashion prowess.

Layering is of the utmost importance in these instances, which is why we’ve been looking for the dreamiest light sweater to wear when it’s in the mid-60s. Luckily, it seems that the answer to all of our outfit-related problems is this open-front cardigan from Amazon!

Get the ELESOL Women’s Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 2, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

The ultra-soft, thin material is slightly sheer, which makes this piece a bit more elevated that your standard knit cardigan. The material is breathable, so you get just the right amount of coverage that you would want on a sunny (but breezy) day. There are no closures on this sweater, which is ideal for a truly relaxed look.

The sweater comes in a handful of beautiful solid shades. Most of them are neutrals — browns, greys, plus standard black and white versions. However, if you crave color and prefer hues that pop, there is a bright purple option that has your name all over it! The sleeves are perfectly proportioned, hitting right at the wrists — and the hem is extra long which can create glamorous garment movement.

Get the ELESOL Women’s Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 2, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

No surprise here: Shoppers are loving this sweater just as much as we are. Reviewers who had been on the hunt to find something to layer over maxi dresses claim that this cardigan fits the bill! They feel incredibly comfortable while wearing it, and appreciate that they aren’t left too hot. As is the case with many of Amazon’s fashionable offerings, this sweater is on the seriously affordable side. If you can’t decide between two colors, get them both — and embrace transitional style in a major way!

See it: Get the ELESOL Women’s Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 2, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ELESOL and shop all of the clothing, shoes, and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!