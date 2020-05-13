How is your skin doing these days? Is it a sensitive topic — quite literally? With the changing of seasons, our new stay-at-home routine and the fact that we’re wearing protective face masks more than moisturizing sheet masks, it’s understandable that our skin is acting up!

Apart from drinking more water and trying to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, our skin might need us to go the extra mile right now. That means switching up our skincare routine with products to suit our current situation. If our skin is feeling dehydrated and its once smooth texture is now arduous with blemishes and deepening wrinkles, we need to step it up with the help of Dr. Dennis Gross — the Emily Ratajkowski way!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer (originally $72) for just $56 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 17, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ratajkowski recently had a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, and we couldn’t have been more excited when she answered a fan curious about her skincare routine by showing everyone her four-step regimen. She kept it simple with a cleanser, an essence, a serum and this Dr. Dennis Gross moisturizer (now on sale!). The star’s skin proves that sometimes less is more, especially if you’re using such potent and powerful products!

Reviewers agree that this is the best anti-aging moisturizer out there. They saw a difference in their skin after a few days of using it, from texture softening to blemishes disappearing. What’s left behind is a fresh, dewy and luminous complexion. They say their skin is now so smooth that they can go makeup-free, and when they do choose to wear it, it applies better!

There are three key ingredients in this wrinkle-fighting cream. Ferulic acid is a plant-based antioxidant known to boost the effect of other antioxidants and is hugely popular in skincare right now, while retinol, a long-time favorite, may improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving skin’s elasticity. Last is the brand’s proprietary ECG Complex, made to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and firm up any sagging spots!

This moisturizer has a luxurious, velvety texture that shoppers describe as rich but not heavy. They love that they’ve found a retinol product that truly hydrates, and it looks like we can say the same for EmRata. Now it’s our turn!

