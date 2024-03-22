Emma Watson Proves a Classic Trench Is a True Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the finicky weather patterns happening lately, it’s hard to believe that spring is here — although maybe the showers aren’t so hard to believe! And while we’re looking forward to wearing shorts and flowy tank tops, the bottom line is we still need a few pieces of outerwear to keep Us warm and dry. Emma Watson, known for starring in the Harry Potter films and the 2017 remake of Beauty and The Beast, has a chic, minimal, sartorial aesthetic.

Related: This Trench Coat Looks Expensive, but It’s Giving Affordable Luxury Trench coats are impossibly cool, no matter what situation you wear them in. They aren’t just for detectives anymore, that’s for sure. All joking aside, they’re always great to pair with an outfit to up your luxury quotient. They’re also always great to wear to work or formal occasions, because they’re always a serve. And […]

Watson was spotted during Milan Fashion Week last month, and her outfit became a highlight because of how classic and effortless it was. While everyone else was gussied up in over-the-top fashion ensembles, Watson opted for a toned-down look filled with tried and true classics. Perhaps one of the most notable pieces of her ensemble was her sleek trench coat, which she paired with jeans and sneakers.

We took it upon ourselves to find a similar, affordable option.

The Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat is a super stunning option that will elevate your transitional clothing. This coat features a 100% polyester fabrication, and it has an oversized fit with roomy raglan sleeves for drama. Further, this coat comes in two colors and has an XS to XXL size range.

Get the Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat for $100 (was $200) at Nordstrom!

When styling this piece, you could follow in the footsteps of Watson and opt for classic silhouettes like jeans and a simple long-sleeve underneath for a comfy, relaxed take, or you could be more daring. For example, you could rock this coat with a flouncy blouse, a structured skirt and pumps for a sophisticated, streamlined ensemble. Or, you could pair it with a loungewear set and sandals for a casual outfit that allows you to run errands in style.

One Nordstrom reviewer gushed over this piece, writing, “This trench coat is oversized, and I love it. I bought an XS, and it fits 2-3 sizes bigger, but it looks great and super trendy.” Another Nordstrom shopper noted, “I love my new trench coat! How did I live without it? The ‘smoke’ color is beautiful.”

Trench coats are a versatile outerwear style that can give you an impeccable appearance. If you’re looking for a way to stay warm but fashionable as the seasons transition, take a page out of Watson’s book and grab yourself a neutral trench coat.

See it: Get the Bernardo Double Breasted Trench Coat for $100 (was $200) at Nordstrom!

Want to see some other options available online? Shop more trench coats we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Bernardo here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!

Related: It’s Trench Coat Season! Shop Trendy and Timeless Styles to Add to Your Closet Now We all know the clean girl beauty aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a trend that has completely taken over TikTok and refers to effortlessly chic and minimal makeup. When it comes to fashion, we think trench coats perfectly encapsulate the clean girl vibe. These elegant layering pieces are classy and feminine, while […]