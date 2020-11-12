This Cashmere-Blend Top’s Thumbholes Are Just 1 Reason We’re Obsessed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you been waiting to buy yourself a luxurious gift for the holiday season, but haven’t been able to confidently decide what it should be? You don’t want to choose something you only feel 75% sure about, place the order, and then stumble upon something you’re 76% sure about the next day. You’re holding out for that 100%!

You want to land on a piece that’s so perfect for you, you won’t even think about browsing through other items afterward. You’ll just check the tracking number five times a day — minimum — until it arrives, and then you’ll have trouble wearing anything else once it’s in your possession. We know that’s what happens to Us when we bring a little cashmere into our closet!

Get the Enza Costa Cashmere-Blend Cuffed Crew Top With Thumbholes starting at $124 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top from Amazon is quickly becoming a hit among shoppers. It’s made of a luxe cashmere and cotton blend that feels like a good dream you won’t want to wake up from. This top is an “everyday luxury” that will make even the dullest days feel fancy. You will feel fabulous in the “curve-contouring” fit too, the sleek silhouette streamlining your look!

This top is thinner than most sweaters, but it’s still softer and warmer than a basic tee. It’s wonderful for either wearing on its own or layering. You’ll definitely want to show off the sleeves here and there though. They have extra-long ribbed cuffs that reach up toward the elbow, and they have thumbholes, adding a cool edginess to the sophisticated aesthetic!

Get the Enza Costa Cashmere-Blend Cuffed Crew Top With Thumbholes starting at $124 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

We love thumbholes so much, and not only because they look cool. If you’re someone whose hands get cold easily, they’re a must for you! If you spend the whole workday typing away, unable to tuck your hands under blankets or into pockets, then the thumbholes will help keep your hands warmer, keeping the cozy material wrapped around your hands!

This USA-made top is currently available in 10 colors. There are multiple shades of grey called Smoke, Charcoal and Light Heather Grey as well as Black and Cadet (navy). For something lighter and bolder, try Baltic, a royal blue, or Iconic Red. Khaki and Pebble are great neutrals, and White is a classic you’ll wear with everything. Go on and pick your favorite!

Get the Enza Costa Cashmere-Blend Cuffed Crew Top With Thumbholes starting at $124 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Enza Costa here and more sweaters here! Don’t forget to shop through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!