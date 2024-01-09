Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The beginning of the year is a great time to get organized and carve out a self-care routine. Essentially, it’s a time to rid yourself of what didn’t work in 2023, and make room for new improvements. Of course, a solid skincare regimen is crucial in any self-care journey. It’s important to keep your complexion hydrated and protected — especially in these dry winter months. If you’re eager to add a body lotion to your routine to keep skin silky, look no further than the bestselling Eos Shea Butter Body Lotion.

As we know, there’s nothing quite as moisturizing for the skin as oils and shea butter, and that’s exactly what this lotion brings to the table. It combines the ideal amount of nourishing oils, natural shea butter and shea oil to create a lightweight and non-greasy product which seamlessly melts into the skin. And if you’re tired of lotions which hydrate for a few minutes and then eventually fade away, you don’t have to worry about that. It boasts 24-hour moisture, so you only have to reapply once per day. Read on for more about this holy grail item!

Get the Eos Shea Butter Body Lotion for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Beyond the lasting hydration, another stand-out feature of this lotion has to be the delectable scents it comes in. We’re talking Vanilla Cashmere, Coconut Waters, Fresh and Cozy and Pomegranate Raspberry. It also comes in a fragrance-free option for those who don’t desire an extra scent. That said, many of the 3,700 Amazon shoppers who have given this lotion a five-star review commented on how much they adore the scents. “This lotion not only nourishes my skin but also uplifts my senses, making it a must-have in my daily skincare routine,” one shopper explained.

Another shopper, who admits they have sensitive, dry skin, said most products tend to break them out – but not this one. In fact, they were “amazed at how smoothly it went in and my skin didn’t feel greasy or slimy.” They used it for over a month with “no sensitivity or adverse reaction.”

And if you have to bear bitter midwestern winters like this shopper, you can be sure that this lotion can stand up to those too. “I have tried every lotion that says it’s deep moisturizing because I live in Minnesota and my hands are cracked and bleeding by November,” they said. “All other brands (the most popular ones) would burn my skin and not do much. I felt like I had to constantly reapply and my hands were still dried out. With this, it goes on smoothly and doesn’t burn . . . This lotion is a winner for me. I will continue to buy this as long as I live in Minnesota because the winters are so harsh!”

After researching reviews, We are inclined to agree with this reviewer who confirms the lotion is “worth the hype.” If you’ve made the decision to upgrade your self-care routine with this lotion, you can find it on Amazon for under $11 — a price that simply can’t be beat when it comes to achieving softer skin.

