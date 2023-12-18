Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinning, brittle hair is never fun to deal with. Sometimes, it strikes unexpectedly, while in other cases, it becomes more and more noticeable over a number of years. There are so many potential internal and external causes, it can be hard to pinpoint where to start.

That’s why it’s best to use a supplement that can help reverse symptoms due to a wide variety of causes. Erin Andrews, for example, experienced hair thinning and breakage not only from keeping her locks colored and camera-ready for years, but also due to her IVF treatments. Want to know how she got her hair to where it is today?

Andrews started using Nutrafol at the recommendation of her stylists, later partnering with the brand after seeing her own results. In a 2022 sponsored Instagram post for Nutrafol’s “Shed the Silence” campaign, she wrote:

“Over the last 20 years, I’ve put my hair thru hell. Coloring it, bleaching it, wearing extensions, styling for games and events. It’s taken its toll! Throughout my hair journey, I’ve been lucky enough to lean on and talk with friends, women, and stylists who were experiencing hair thinning too. Knowing how valuable this support was for me, I’m excited to partner with Nutrafol as they work to provide the same for other women. Join me in Nutrafol’s new community conversation to shed the silence and normalize female hair struggles. Click the link in @nutrafol’s bio and my stories to join – I’ll see you there. #shedthesilence #nutrafolpartner”

Nutrafol’s famous hair growth supplements are physician-formulated and dermatologist-recommended, made with a proprietary blend of science-backed ingredients. It claims to produce hair growth in just three to six months. That means less shedding, fuller scalp coverage and visibly softer, shinier, stronger hair!

In a clinical study, 93% of women felt their hair looked healthier after six months of using Nutrafol and 100% showed improved hair growth after nine months. The odds are sounding quite good to Us — especially with Andrews’ stamp of approval on our side!

